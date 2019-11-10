Rangers Teen Talent Attracting Interest From Premier League

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are facing a battle to keep 15-year-old defender Leon King at the club due to interest from top clubs, such as Chelsea and Liverpool.



The young centre-back turns 16 in January, when he will be able to sign the first professional contract of his career.













Rangers have already been in talks with his family and representatives and have offered the terms of a deal to King to keep him at the club.



Steven Gerrard and his coaching staff have also taken a personal interest in the matter as King is rated as one of the top young talents coming through at the Glasgow giants.





But according to The Athletic, the Ibrox outfit are facing a tough fight to keep the youngster at the club due to interest from south of the border.







Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool have both been keeping a close eye on King and are keeping tabs on his situation ahead of a potential swoop.



His rapid progression has been noticed and Graeme Murty even named him on the bench for Rangers' UEFA Youth League meeting with Slovan Bratislava last week.





The youngster was included Brian McLaughlin’s Scotland Under-17s squad to play Armenia, Iceland and Croatia last month, in a sign he is also rated at international level.



Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig have also been taking a keen interest in the young defender.

