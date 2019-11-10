Sheffield United Missed Massive Chance To Beat Spurs Feels Former Premier League Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer believes that Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder will be disappointed with the Blades' 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur as his side had an opportunity to win the game.



The Blades fought back after going behind in the 58th minute to secure a point against Tottenham on Saturday, thus maintaining their record of staying unbeaten away from home.













The newly promoted side could even have won the match had David McGoldrick's goal immediately after the opener not been disallowed due to offside after consultation with VAR.



Schwarzer feels that Wilder's team were on form right from the word go and could have taken all three points back to Bramall Lane.





As such the former goalkeeper is sure Sheffield United boss Wilder will be disappointed.







"It is all about Sheffield United they were brilliant right from the off", Schwarzer said on BBC Radio 5 live after the match.



"Chris Wilder will be disappointed, they will look at this as a massive missed opportunity to take all the three points."





Sheffield United head into the international break, the last of the calendar year, sitting a lofty fifth after taking 17 points from their opening 12 games.



Wilder's men have picked up three points more than Tottenham, who continue to struggle for consistency this season.

