It’s Massive – Leeds United Star Pleased With Squad Depth

Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts has welcomed healthy competition between the Whites stars for a spot in the starting eleven, and is of the view that it will keep everyone on their toes.



The Yorkshire-based club have not held themselves back from turning to the bench when needed, introducing stars such as Eddie Nketiah at key points.













Nketiah's three league goals so far have come against Brentford, Barnsley and Preston North End, and the striker was on the pitch for a maximum of 20 minutes on each of the three instances.



Roberts, who himself has come off the bench on five occasions this season, stressed the importance of Leeds' squad depth and feels the group is stronger than last season.





The 20-year-old pointed out that having good squad depth will cause competition between the players in the team, but believes it is good for the Whites as he feels it will keep everyone on their toes.







"Yeah, [the squad depth is] massive", Roberts said on LUTV.



"I think the squad is stronger than last year but it's hard to keep your players in the team and that's what's good – a bit of competition, friendly competition.





"So it keeps everyone on their toes and everyone working hard."



Leeds head into November's international break sitting third in the Championship table and just nine points separate the top ten teams.



"I don't think it [points table] matters too much at the moment", Roberts said.



"Obviously, it's before Christmas.



"We know that you can be anywhere in the table and towards the end of the season a lot of things start happening.



"So, we'll just keep getting three points, keep trying to win every game as we always do and we will look at it a bit closer to the end of the season."



Roberts has scored one goal from two league starts for the Yorkshire-based club so far this season.

