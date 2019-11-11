Players Must Do This – Marcelo Bielsa Sets Priority For Leeds During International Break

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has commented on what his side's priority is over the international break.



Bielsa saw his side register a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon to go into the international break sitting third in the Championship standings.













Patrick Bamford ended a goal drought which had persisted since August, while Jack Harrison continued his encouraging form by also getting on the scoresheet.



Leeds are not now again in action until a visit to Luton Town on 23rd November and Bielsa has a clear idea on what his squad's focus must be in the initial days of the international break.





"First of all, the players have to rest", he told his post-match press conference.







"Even more because we don’t stop in December, the Championship continues – in 40 days we are going to have ten matches.



"We are going to have some weeks with three matches a week.





"So first of all, rest, and after that we prepare for the Luton match."



Leeds have a further two matches in November after they face Luton, with a trip to Reading and a home clash against Middlesbrough.



All of the Whites' next three games are against teams in the bottom half of the table and Bielsa will be targeting maximum points.

