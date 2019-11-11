XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

11/11/2019 - 16:52 GMT

Players Must Do This – Marcelo Bielsa Sets Priority For Leeds During International Break

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has commented on what his side's priority is over the international break.

Bielsa saw his side register a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon to go into the international break sitting third in the Championship standings. 


 



Patrick Bamford ended a goal drought which had persisted since August, while Jack Harrison continued his encouraging form by also getting on the scoresheet.

Leeds are not now again in action until a visit to Luton Town on 23rd November and Bielsa has a clear idea on what his squad's focus must be in the initial days of the international break.
 


"First of all, the players have to rest", he told his post-match press conference.



"Even more because we don’t stop in December, the Championship continues – in 40 days we are going to have ten matches.

"We are going to have some weeks with three matches a week.
 


"So first of all, rest, and after that we prepare for the Luton match."

Leeds have a further two matches in November after they face Luton, with a trip to Reading and a home clash against Middlesbrough.

All of the Whites' next three games are against teams in the bottom half of the table and Bielsa will be targeting maximum points.
 