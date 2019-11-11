XRegister
X
06 October 2018

11/11/2019 - 12:35 GMT

Watford Pair Should Be At Arsenal Feels Former Top Flight Star

 




Former top flight star Garth Crooks has suggested that Watford star Gerard Deulofeu should be playing for Arsenal and Hornets boss Quique Sanchez Flores should be managing the Gunners.

Having gone eleven Premier League games without a win, Watford finally managed to register their first league victory of the season against Norwich City on Friday night.  


 



Former top flight forward Crooks credits Deulofeu, who scored the side's opener, for the Hornets earning the win against Daniel Farke's Norwich and feels the Spaniard is unstoppable on his day.

The 61-year-old also believes Watford have been threatening under Flores, who he feels the club are lucky to have as their manager after the side parted ways with the Spanish tactician in 2016.
 


Crooks then went on to suggest that Deulofeu is good enough to play for English giants Arsenal and Flores good enough to manage them.



"I think Watford are very lucky to have Quique Sanchez Flores at the helm considering the way he was unceremoniously sacked during his first spell at the club", Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

"The Hornets have been threatening to win away from home under Flores and did it quite comprehensively against Norwich.
 


"The reason was Gerard Deulofeu. When the Spaniard is in this mood he's almost unplayable.

"Deulofeu should be playing for Arsenal and Quique Flores managing them."

After Friday's win, Watford currently sit 18th in the league table with eight points and are three points off the safe zone.   
 