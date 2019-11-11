We’ve Signalled – RB Leipzig Sporting Director On Keeping Arsenal Target

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig have confirmed that they want to lock down Arsenal target Lukas Klostermann to a new contract to secure his future at the club.



Klostermann was snapped up by the Bundesliga outfit from Bochum in 2014 and has gone from strength to strength, establishing himself in the side.













The 23-year-old is capable of operating right across the backline and RB Leipzig want to make sure they lock down Klostermann, who has been linked with Premier League side Arsenal, to an extended contract.



RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche told German magazine Kicker: "We have signalled that we would like to go into the future with him.





"I am in good spirits and very positive", he added.







Krosche is due to meet with Klostermann's agent over the international break as RB Leipzig start the ball rolling on a new contract.



The defender is under contract at RB Leipzig until the summer of 2021 and Krosche does not feel that there is a big rush to speed through the deal talks.





"We have no time pressure with this personnel", he added.



Klostermann has been capped by Germany on six occasions and has now progressed to the 141 appearance mark for RB Leipzig since making his debut for the club.



It remains to be seen how soon RB Leipzig could lock Klostermann down to a new deal and whether Arsenal will try to tempt the Bundesliga side to sell given continued question marks over their defensive stability.

