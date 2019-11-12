Former Scotland Striker Wants Chelsea Youngster In Scotland Squad

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland striker Kevin Gallacher believes Scotland should think about involving Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour in the senior national squad.



The 18-year-old midfielder is a highly rated talent in the Chelsea academy and has made four senior appearances for Frank Lampard’s side this season.













He made another cameo appearance towards the end of Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend and is likely to receive more opportunities over the course of the season.



There has already been some noises about Scotland selecting Gilmour for the senior squad and Gallacher feels it would not be a bad shout.





He is pleased to see the youngster being highlighted at Chelsea and is keen to see him a get more consistent run in the team.







The former attacker also believes Scotland should call him up in the senior squad as it would help him to bed in with the players before he makes his debut for his national team.



Gallacher said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “It is good to see him getting into the limelight as a lot of people have been talking about him over the last two months.





“It is just about getting that continuous run for Billy and get the opportunity.



“You can bring young players into the squad and give them the experience.



“That will help for the future as well as you are mingling with the guys and you are not overawed when you actually come in.”



Gilmour has represented Scotland in youth football and has eleven caps to his name for their Under-21 side.

