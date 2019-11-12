If Scott Brown Does This He’ll Go Over 600 Celtic Appearances – Former Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic star Alan Stubbs is confident that Scott Brown is going to comfortably play more than 600 games for the Bhoys if he keeps himself fit.



The Celtic captain celebrated his 550th appearance for the club with a 2-0 win over Motherwell at Parkhead on Sunday.













Brown has been at Celtic since he joined the club from Hibernian in 2017 and has won nine league titles, five Scottish FA Cups and six Scottish League Cups during his more than decade-long stay.



Considered a legend at Celtic already, the midfielder entered the top ten list of most appearances for the club with his 550th outing against Motherwell at the weekend.





Stubbs believes it is an amazing achievement for the 34-year-old midfielder and is certain if he looks after his body, he is going to comfortably play more than 600 times for the club.







The former Bhoy said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “It’s amazing. It’s some achievement.



“And to be honest, it is going to be 550 plus. It is going to go over 600 comfortably, the way he has been playing.





“As long as he stays fit.”



Billy McNeill currently holds the record for making the most number of appearances for Celtic with 822 games to his name.

