I Dare Not Say – Norway Coach Comments On Injury To Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have been dealt a potential injury blow after Norway coach Lars Lagerback revealed that he is unsure on Hoops star Mohamed Elyounoussi's recovery time after he was unable to join training due to a foot injury.



25-year-old winger Elyounoussi has been in fine form since arriving at Celtic Park on a season-long loan from Premier League club Southampton, where he failed to nail down a starting role last season.













Having started all of the Hoops' games in October, the Saints loanee was called up to the Norway national squad for their upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying matches against the Faroe Islands and Malta.



However, both Celtic and Norway are facing an anxious wait over Elyounoussi, who has a foot injury which forced him to miss a training session ahead of the clash with the Faroe Islands on Friday.





Norway coach Lagerback has revealed that the winger missed Tuesday's training session after picking up an injury, but is unsure how long will it take for the player to recover from the issue.







"It was an OK session", Lagerback was quoted as saying by Norwegian broadcaster TV2.



"We've been working on our attacking game. As you saw, Moi [Elyounoussi] was not included.





"He has hurt one of his feet. Whether it will take one or more days [to recover] I dare not say.



"The medical team have not yet examined him, but he has problems in one of his feet."



Elyounoussi is a doubt for Norway's game against the Faroe Islands and Celtic will be hoping that the injury is not serious.

