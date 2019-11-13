I Want To Score Too – Manchester United Star Looking To Add To His Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United midfielder Fred has set his eyes on adding goals to his game, but also stressed the importance of helping the Red Devils to earn their way back into the Champions League.



The Brazilian, who failed to nail down a starting eleven spot in his first season at Old Trafford following his £52m arrival, has now made five consecutive Premier League appearances for Manchester United.













Although only two of those games ended in wins for the Red Devils, Fred - a Jose Mourinho signing - feels he has the trust of current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.



The 26-year-old is delighted with how he has been faring recently, but expressed his desire to add goals to his game. Fred has scored just one goal since arriving at the club last year.





On the other hand, Fred also talked up the importance and need for Manchester United to earn their way back into the Champions League.







“The trust from the manager is important and I feel I have this”, Fred told The Athletic.



“I just want to continue doing what I’m doing, playing well and starting the games — but I want to score, too.





"I came close [against Brighton] and hit the bar but I’ll keep working until this happens.



“I’m very happy, firstly because we won but also because we’re getting some rhythm and we’re doing well in the cups.



“But we needed to do better in the league. We just have to carry on fighting so that we reach the Champions League.”



Fred is glad to be getting playing time this season and feels his confidence is on the rise, pointing out that he is feeling better than ever since arriving in England.



“I’m feeling better than I’ve ever felt since moving to England”, Fred stated.



“All I ever wanted was to play regularly and now that I’m doing that, there’s no doubt my confidence is higher and that helps any player.”



While Fred has been regularly starting games for Manchester United recently, it remains to be seen if he will keep his spot when Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba return from their respective injuries.

