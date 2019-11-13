Jack Ross On Hibernian Shortlist, Celtic Assistant Boss No Longer Candidate

Follow @insidefutbol





Hibernian have included former Sunderland boss Jack Ross on a final two to three man shortlist for their manager's job, but Celtic assistant John Kennedy is no longer in the running, according to STV.



The Scottish Premiership side are hunting a new manager following their decision to part ways with former Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom.













Hibs currently sit eighth in the Premiership standings and are carefully plotting who can come in to steer them up the table, with an appointment by the end of this month planned.



Ross, who was sacked by Sunderland last month, is in the final two or three candidates that Hibs are considering for the vacant managerial post.





Celtic assistant Kennedy was considered for the role at Easter Road, but it is claimed he is no longer a candidate to take over.







Taking over at Hibs would mean a quick return to management for Ross, who departed Scottish football in May 2018 to answer the call at Sunderland.



He failed to guide the Black Cats back to the Championship from League One at the first time of asking and the club lost faith he would succeed where he failed this season.





Hibernian are next in action on 23rd November when they play host to Motherwell and it remains to be seen if the new man is in place by the time they kick off.

