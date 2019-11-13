Mauricio Pochettino Said Exactly What I Needed To Hear – Tottenham Hotspur Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur youngster Oliver Skipp has revealed what boss Mauricio Pochettino told him when he was handed his first Premier League start against Burnley and admitted it what exactly what he needed to hear.



Inspired by Tottenham first team stars Harry Kane and Harry Winks, Spurs academy product Skipp is pushing to become a regular in Pochettino's squad this season.













The midfielder broke onto the first team scene by making his debut in an EFL Cup game against West Ham United last year and followed it up with another substitute appearance against Southampton in the Premier League.



Ten days following the Saints clash, the 19-year-old was handed his full Tottenham debut in a league match against Burnley – an act considered to be Pochettino's vote of confidence in him.





Almost one year since making his first league start for Spurs, Skipp has lifted the lid on what the Argentine tactician told him before the game.







The teenager revealed that Pochettino called him into his office, told him to enjoy the match, and delivered exactly the words he needed to hear.



“Before that Burnley game, he took me in to his office", Skipp told The Athletic.





"I was starting, and he said just go out and enjoy it. And he said something along the lines of, ‘You’ll do better than me! You’ll be fine.’



"That’s something that really stuck with me. It was really what I needed.



“I think he’s really good.



"You can see with his track record with the young players. He’s always there if you want to speak to him.”



Skipp has made four appearances across all competitions for Tottenham this season, but his only start has come in the side's EFL Cup defeat to Colchester United.

