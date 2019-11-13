XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/11/2019 - 10:50 GMT

Mauricio Pochettino Said Exactly What I Needed To Hear – Tottenham Hotspur Talent

 




Tottenham Hotspur youngster Oliver Skipp has revealed what boss Mauricio Pochettino told him when he was handed his first Premier League start against Burnley and admitted it what exactly what he needed to hear. 

Inspired by Tottenham first team stars Harry Kane and Harry Winks, Spurs academy product Skipp is pushing to become a regular in Pochettino's squad this season.  


 



The midfielder broke onto the first team scene by making his debut in an EFL Cup game against West Ham United last year and followed it up with another substitute appearance against Southampton in the Premier League.

Ten days following the Saints clash, the 19-year-old was handed his full Tottenham debut in a league match against Burnley – an act considered to be Pochettino's vote of confidence in him.
 


Almost one year since making his first league start for Spurs, Skipp has lifted the lid on what the Argentine tactician told him before the game.



The teenager revealed that Pochettino called him into his office, told him to enjoy the match, and delivered exactly the words he needed to hear.

Before that Burnley game, he took me in to his office", Skipp told The Athletic.
 


"I was starting, and he said just go out and enjoy it. And he said something along the lines of, ‘You’ll do better than me! You’ll be fine.’

"That’s something that really stuck with me. It was really what I needed.

I think he’s really good.

"You can see with his track record with the young players. He’s always there if you want to speak to him.

Skipp has made four appearances across all competitions for Tottenham this season, but his only start has come in the side's EFL Cup defeat to Colchester United.   
 