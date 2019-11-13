XRegister
06 October 2018

13/11/2019 - 12:41 GMT

Rangers Sporting Director Answers On Pressure To Sell Top Players In January

 




Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson insists that player sales are not on the horizon for the January transfer window, denying claims there is pressure for the club to sell.

Steven Gerrard's Gers are battling rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and several players at the club have started to attract interest. 


 



Alfredo Morelos has again been linked with the exit door due to his goalscoring exploits in Scotland and in the Europa League, while Gerrard has conceded scouts are flocking to Gers games.

Midfielder Glen Kamara is another who has caught the eye, but Wilson is not keen to even think about selling players in the middle of the season as Rangers go for silverware.
 


He told a press conference when asked about pressure to sell top players: "We understand, like every other club there comes a moment players have to move on…for a variety of reasons.



"We’ll be no different…that’s certainly not on the horizon in January."

Gerrard has ruled out star striker Morelos being sold in January, but there are still questions being asked over how Rangers would react if a big bid for the Colombian comes in.
 


Beyond players going out, Rangers may also be looking to do business of their own as they scent an opportunity to end Celtic's domination of the Scottish game.
 