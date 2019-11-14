Manchester City Star Keen On MLS Move, Agents Exploring Options

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City midfielder David Silva is keen on a move to Major League Soccer when he leaves the Citizens at the end of the season, while Japan remains an option as well, it has been claimed.



The Spaniard is in the last year of his contract with Premier League champions Manchester City and has already indicated that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.













With Silva still just 33 years old and potentially having a few more years left in his playing career, he will remain an attractive proposition for several sides.



Silva already has ideas on to where he would like to move and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, is keen on sampling the MLS.





The Manchester City star's agents are working hard to see which MLS sides might be interested and which would suit the Spaniard.







Japan is said to be another possible destination for the Manchester City captain, who has been recently linked with a move to J1 League club Vissel Kobe.



Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta plies his trade for Vissel Kobe, while the likes of David Villa, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kaka have already played in the MLS.





Silva signed for Manchester City from Valencia in the summer of 2010 and has helped the team win four league titles during his time at the club.

