Barcelona Probe Signing Of Arsenal And Manchester City Target Reinier

Barcelona have enquired about the possibility of signing Flamengo’s 17-year-old midfielder Reinier, who has also been on Arsenal and Manchester City’s radar.



The 17-year-old midfielder has been making waves in Brazilian football this season after breaking into Flamengo’s first team.













He has scored four goals and provided three assists in eleven Brazilian Serie A matches and is being termed as one of the brightest young talents in the South American nation.



Barcelona have been keeping tabs on the young midfielder for a while and are considering taking him to the Nou Camp.





According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the club's scouts have been keeping a close watch on him and Barcelona have also enquired about a potential transfer fee.







But Flamengo are unlikely to consider selling Reinier easily and recently convinced him to sign a new five-year contract with the club.



Barcelona initially refused to pay a fee of around €20m, but now his release clause stands at €70m.





The player’s camp believe if a club offer around €40m to €45m, Flamengo would agree to let him go.



However, Barcelona are not the only club alive to his potential, as Arsenal and Manchester City have also been in contact with his family.



Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with an interest in the teenage midfielder.

