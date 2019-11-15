Bayern Munich Consider Entering Race For Liverpool Linked Erling Haaland

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich are mulling whether to join the race for Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland, who has been linked with a host of clubs, including Liverpool.



With 26 goals in 18 appearances this season, Haaland is emerging as one of the hottest names in the transfer market, with several of the world's biggest clubs now being linked with holding an interest.













Liverpool have seen Haaland up close in the Champions League and have been credited with an interest, while Manchester United and Napoli are also keen; Juventus have been in talks with his agent, Mino Raiola.



As many as 20 clubs are believed to be keeping tabs on the player with a view to potentially signing him next summer.





And according to German magazine Kicker, Bayern Munich are also considering entering the conversation for Haaland.







The German champions are aware that they will need a long term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who has again been at his prolific best this season.



A number of strikers are being assessed and Haaland is one of the players the club are considering signing, but a final decision on pursuing him has not been taken.





If Bayern Munich enter the race then it would mean further competition for Premier League sides keen on Haaland.



The 19-year-old striker, who has scored seven Champions League goals in just four games this season, has also been on Borussia Dortmund’s radar.

