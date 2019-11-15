I’m Having Great Season With Rangers, Gers Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Borna Barisic feels that he is having a great season at Ibrox and playing on a regular basis for the Gers has helped him at international level with Croatia.



The 27-year-old is increasingly nailing down the left-back slot at Rangers and has featured in a total of 18 games for the Gers so far this season, including nine in the Scottish Premiership.













Barisic has risen to the occasion for Steven Gerrard and has been lauded for bringing balance to Rangers' backline.



He is currently with the Croatia national team and can help secure his country's spot in Euro 2020 as the country aim to beat Slovakia on Saturday.





Barisic believes that he is enjoying a good campaign at Rangers and is also of the view that playing regularly in a light blue shirt is giving his Croatia form a boost too.







"I don't like to talk about myself, but all I can say is that I think I am having a really great season at Rangers", Barisic was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"I have played all the matches and they have been every three or four days continuously for months and I feel great.





"In terms of my personal performances, I have provided a lot of assists and I've scored too.



"There's no doubt playing with Rangers at this level of consistency has helped me greatly with Croatia too."



Barisic's Croatia sit top of their Euro 2020 qualifying ground, two points clear of second placed Hungary and four ahead of third placed Slovakia.



Following the qualifier against Slovakia they will face Georgia in a friendly.

