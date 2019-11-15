Juventus Concerned About Auction For Manchester United Linked Sandro Tonali

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are keen to avoid being drawn into an auction for the services of Manchester United linked teenage midfielder Sandro Tonali.



The Brescia midfielder broke into the Italy team on the back of his performances in Serie B last season and has further enhanced reputation in the top tier this term.













Brescia are expecting to field offers for him next summer, with almost all the top Italian clubs wanting to sign someone dubbed the new Andrea Pirlo.



Tonali has been identified by Juventus as a priority target and the Italian champions have been ramping up their scouting and interest in him over recent months.





But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Bianconeri are growing increasingly cautious of the young midfielder attracting interest from outside Italy.







Manchester United have been linked with an interest, with suggestions that they have been regularly sending scouts to watch the Italy international.



Juventus are keen to move quickly for Tonali and make sure that they have the signing wrapped up as soon as possible.





They are worried about the interest of non-Italian clubs and do not want to be drawn into an auction for his services.



Bresica president Massimo Cellino wants as many clubs as possible in the race for the midfield star as then Tonali's transfer fee could explode beyond the €45m barrier.

