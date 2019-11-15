Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Sends Trusted Scout To Watch Long Term Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dispatched his most trusted scout to keep tabs on Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Erling Braut Haaland who is one of the club’s long term targets.



Haaland has stormed into European football this season with seven goals in his first four Champions League games for Salzburg, catching the eye.













A tally of 26 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions this term has seen scouts flocking to monitor his development and Salzburg may soon be tested with a bid.



Solskjaer managed Haaland at Molde and he has identified the striker as one of his long term targets at Manchester United.





According to The Athletic, the Manchester United manager has sent one of his most trusted scouts in Simon Wells to keep an eye on the development over his former Molde hitman.







Solskjaer developed a relationship with Wells when he was Manchester United’s scout in Scandinavia.



The Manchester United manager recently promoted him to a senior role in the recruitment department at Old Trafford and specifically picks scouting trips for Wells.





The Norwegian wants his most trusted scout to keep tabs on the striker as he prepares to make a move for Haaland in the future.



Mario Mandzukic remains on Manchester United’s radar for January, but the 19-year-old Salzburg striker is their long term goal.



Clubs such as Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Real Madrid are also interested in Haaland.

