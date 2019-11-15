XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/11/2019 - 14:41 GMT

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Sends Trusted Scout To Watch Long Term Manchester United Target

 




Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dispatched his most trusted scout to keep tabs on Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Erling Braut Haaland who is one of the club’s long term targets.

Haaland has stormed into European football this season with seven goals in his first four Champions League games for Salzburg, catching the eye.  


 



A tally of 26 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions this term has seen scouts flocking to monitor his development and Salzburg may soon be tested with a bid.

Solskjaer managed Haaland at Molde and he has identified the striker as one of his long term targets at Manchester United.
 


According to The Athletic, the Manchester United manager has sent one of his most trusted scouts in Simon Wells to keep an eye on the development over his former Molde hitman.



Solskjaer developed a relationship with Wells when he was Manchester United’s scout in Scandinavia.

The Manchester United manager recently promoted him to a senior role in the recruitment department at Old Trafford and specifically picks scouting trips for Wells.
 


The Norwegian wants his most trusted scout to keep tabs on the striker as he prepares to make a move for Haaland in the future.

Mario Mandzukic remains on Manchester United’s radar for January, but the 19-year-old Salzburg striker is their long term goal.

Clubs such as Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Real Madrid are also interested in Haaland.   
 