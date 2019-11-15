Tottenham Have Window On Giovani Lo Celso Deal In January

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have a window of opportunity to complete a permanent deal for Giovani Lo Celso during the January transfer window.



The north London club took most of the summer transfer window to pursue Lo Celso and eventually agreed to sign him on a loan deal from Real Betis with an option to buy at the end of the season.













The Argentine is still getting into the groove of things at Tottenham and injury problems have limited him to making just six appearances in the Premier League.



Mauricio Pochettino is a fan of the midfielder and sees in him the long-term successor to Christian Eriksen, who is likely to leave in January or next summer.





And according to Spanish daily Marca, Tottenham have an option to convert Lo Celso’s loan into a permanent deal early in January.







It is unclear whether the club have made the definitive decision on whether to sign the 23-year-old midfielder yet.



But it has been claimed that Spurs could have a more financially favourable deal if they sign Lo Celso in January rather than waiting for next summer.





Real Betis are waiting for Tottenham to make the decision on whether to sign the midfielder on a permanent deal.

