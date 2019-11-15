Tottenham Hotspur Star Prepared To Stay But Only If Club Do This

Follow @insidefutbol





Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen could continue at Tottenham Hotspur beyond next summer if the club choose to offer him a longer contract.



The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and will be able to negotiate a pre-contract with foreign clubs from January onwards.













The Belgian missed the start of the season due to a fall-out with Mauricio Pochettino, but started six Premier League games in a row before suffering a muscle injury.



The defender is open to continuing at Tottenham beyond the summer, but is yet to agree a new deal with the club.





And according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, the 32-year-old wants a longer contract than Tottenham have been willing to offer.







Spurs made an exception for Moussa Sissoko recently, but they have a set principle of not offering long term deals to players over 30.



Vertonghen is prepared to continue at Tottenham, but feels he can play one for several more years yet.





He has been at Tottenham since 2012, is close to making 300 appearances for the club, and would be willing to stay.



Tottenham are also facing the prospect of losing Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld for nothing next summer.

