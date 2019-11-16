It’s Just Different Level – Manchester City Experience Inspires Anderlecht Star To Dream of Premier League

Follow @insidefutbol





Anderlecht talent Elias Cobbaut has revealed how impressed his was with Manchester City's set-up when he turned out at the Etihad Sadium and admits he is now dreaming of becoming a Premier League player.



Former Citizens captain Vincent Kompany had his testimonial game at the Etihad in September and Anderlecht defender Cobbaut was among those to be invited to be involved.













The 21-year-old started on the substitutes bench, but made his way on to the pitch, replacing Sergio Aguero in the 27th minute, in a game that ended 2-2.



While the testimonial was more of a friendly than a competitive game, the experience of visiting the club has left a huge impression on Cobbaut, who was in awe of the Manchester City's stadium and training facility.





The Belgian defender feels the invitation to play in the game was a reward for his hard work in the past years, but has now set his eyes on playing for a Premier League club.







“Everyone at Anderlecht was looking forward to it", Cobbaut told Belgian magazine Sport/Voetbal Magazine.



"The stadium is top notch, there are more people in the stands, the training accommodation is more up-to-date and is equipped with all possible technical gadgets.





"That is of a different level than what we are used to in Belgium", the Anderlecht talent admitted.



"My invitation was a reward for my past years' work, but I don't want it to be my last game in England.



"I want to play football full-time there."



Anderlecht have the highly rated Cobbaut under contract until the summer of 2023 and have fielded him at centre-back this season, despite him being a natural left-back.

