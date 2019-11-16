Never Met Players Like Them – Genk Star Full of Praise For Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Genk star and Norway international Sander Berge has revealed how impressed he was with the behaviour of the Liverpool players when his side visited Anfield in the Champions League earlier this month.



The Belgian side headed to Merseyside for a Champions League Group E fixture and were just edged out 2-1 by the European champions, who scored through goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.













Berge completed all 90 minutes against Liverpool and was impressed with how the Reds conducted themselves both on and off the pitch.



The midfielder, who has been linked with being of interest to Liverpool, told Norwegian broadcaster TV2: "I have never met such nice, polite and respectful players.





"I have never met players who greet you with such respect.







"They are fair players, who do not whine, and are just right and good. They impressed me with their attitudes and values", Berge added.



"After the match we were comrades, without knowing each other, there was never any bad talk on their part.





"They respected us and took us seriously.



"They should be praised for that."



Berge has caught the eye with his performances for Genk, and Liverpool, having been linked with being keen on the Norway international, appear to have made a good impression on the talent.



The 21-year-old has played in all four of Genk's Champions League group stage games this season.

