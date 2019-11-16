Super Agent Proposes Everton Star To AC Milan, Rossoneri Unconvinced

Follow @insidefutbol





Super agent Mino Raiola has proposed Everton striker Moise Kean to AC Milan as a potential signing, but the Italian giants are not convinced about the former Juventus man.



Everton swooped to land Kean from Juventus in the summer transfer window, but the striker is taking time to settle down at Goodison Park.













Kean has clocked just 288 minutes of football in the Premier League for Everton and is yet to find the back of the net. The hitman has not played in any of Everton's last three league fixtures.



There has been little to suggest that Everton are looking to cash in on Kean, but the striker is increasingly being linked with a quick return to Italy.





Roma are showing interest in Kean but, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sera, super agent Raiola has offered the striker to AC Milan.







The Rossoneri are looking to add a striker to the ranks in the January transfer window and Raiola put forward Kean as a good option.



However, it is claimed that AC Milan are not convinced by the idea of moving for Kean.





The Serie A giants do not believe his characteristics are what they are looking for, while they also favour a more experienced striker, with Juventus' Mario Mandzukic a possibility.

