Leeds United Not Looking To Land 29-Year-Old Despite Links

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are not looking to sign Middlesbrough centre-back Daniel Ayala, despite speculation to the contrary, it has been claimed.



As the January transfer window approaches Leeds are being linked with a host of potential signings, even though they are sailing close to the EFL's financial fair play rules and are already stocked with six loanees.













Middlesbrough defender Ayala has been mooted as a potential target for Leeds, but according to The Athletic, the Spaniard is not someone the Whites are looking to sign at present.



Ayala, 29, has been on the books at Middlesbrough on a permanent basis since 2014 and is out of contract next summer, making him a tempting January target.





Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa though has shown little indication of wanting to sign another centre-back and is happy with Liam Cooper and Ben White as his first choice pairing.







Bielsa is able to slot Gaetano Berardi and Luke Ayling in at centre-back if needed, while he has also not been shy to drop Kalvin Phillips back into the heart of defence.



Leeds have the best defensive record in the Championship and have conceded just nine goals in 16 league outings.





Ayala meanwhile has now moved up to a total of 206 appearances across all competitions for Middlesbrough, with 22 goals to his name in the process.

