Leeds United Tipped To Enter January Transfer Window If This Happens

Leeds United are tipped to enter the January transfer window to hunt a striker if they lose Eddie Nketiah in the new year.



The Whites worked hard to beat off competition from a number of clubs to snap up Nketiah on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal, but the striker has struggled for game time.













Arsenal have the right to recall Nketiah in January if he has not played a set number of games and with the hitman now out of action with an abdominal injury, may well be able to take advantage of the clause.



Nketiah had been set for a run of games in the team before he picked up the injury, but Patrick Bamford has shone in his absence and the Arsenal man may struggle to secure regular starts heading into the busy December period.





If Arsenal do recall Nketiah, according to The Athletic, Leeds would likely enter the transfer market to look for a replacement.







The departure of Nketiah would mean Bamford would be the Whites' only senior striker and despite financial concerns, which sent the club searching for loans in the summer, they would be likely to act.



Leeds could also lose another loanee in January as Jack Clarke is tipped to head back to Tottenham Hotspur.





Clarke has not clocked a single minute of Championship football this season for Leeds and has missed out on a number of matchday squads.

