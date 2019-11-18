XRegister
18/11/2019 - 21:52 GMT

Celtic Wide-man Comments On Loan Speculation

 




Celtic star Lewis Morgan has revealed that his former manager and newly appointed Hibernian boss Jack Ross has not mentioned anything about taking him on loan to Easter Road, despite speculation he could head to Easter Road.

Former Sunderland manager Ross was confirmed as the new manager of Scottish Premiership side Hibernian last week, with the ex-St Mirren man penning a three-and-a-half year deal.  


 



Just few days into the 43-year-old's appointment, Hibs have been already linked with their new manager's former player Morgan, who currently plies his trade for Celtic.

It has been suggested that Ross is interested in taking the 23-year-old winger, who he worked with both at St. Mirren and Sunderland, on loan to Easter Road in January.
 


However, Morgan has revealed that Ross has not said anything to him about a potential loan move and made it clear that his focus lies in working hard at Celtic Park.



I know people have mentioned it [going on loan to Hibs] but he hasn’t!” Morgan was quoted as saying by The Herald.

I just texted him to wish him well and he replied but that was it.
 


"I am just concentrating on working hard at Celtic."

Morgan has made 13 appearances across all competitions for Celtic so far this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.
 