Changing Manager Doesn’t Help – Former Everton Star Backs Marco Silva

Former Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen has urged the Toffees to stick with Marco Silva despite having endured a tough start to the 2019/20 campaign.



The Toffees have struggled to impress in the opening part of the season, winning just four of their 12 league games so far; sitting a lowly 15th in the standings, pressure has grown on Silva, with some fans not convinced the Portuguese is the right man for the job.













Although Everton are just six points above relegation zone, Silva has not been sacked and is trying to turn the ship around.



Ex-Toffees man Klaassen feels Silva still being at Goodison Park points towards a good relationship between the Portuguese and director of football Marcel Brands, which the 26-year-old believes is a positive.





The Dutchman is of the opinion that it is bad for the club when they change their manager every few months and has urged Everton to stick with Silva until the end of the season.







“Now I think they [Silva and Brands] have a better relationship", Klaassen told The Athletic.



"You can see it because it’s November, they haven’t had such a good time, and Silva is still there.





"It’s good because it doesn’t help when you change the manager every few months.



"If you choose a direction you should go a season with it at least.



“I always watch the Everton games when I can and follow the scores. I know a lot of the lads and it’s nice to see them win.”



Klaassen, who spent just one season at Everton, made just 16 appearances for the Toffees and failed to nail down a regular spot in the team after signing from Ajax in the summer of 2017.

