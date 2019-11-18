John Terry Provided Negative Feedback To Chelsea About Sergio Aguero When Blues Held Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea defender John Terry played a part in the Blues not signing then Atletico Madrid and now Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero in 2010.



Having signed for Premier League giants Manchester City in 2011, the 31-year-old Argentine has been one of the Citizens' best and most consistent players.













However, the striker was close to joining Manchester City's league rivals Chelsea before the Citizens came calling, with the Blues having made moves for the player in the summers of 2009 and January 2010.



The Stamford Bridge-based club first made an enquiry for the striker in the 2009 summer transfer window and came back for him in the 2010 winter transfer window.





While Chelsea made a £30m bid for Aguero to Atletico Madrid that January, the move did not materialise due to several factors, including the fee being below the Spanish club's asking price and the Blues not being happy with agent fees.







Another factor that led to Aguero's transfer to Chelsea falling through was Terry not being impressed with the frontman's qualities and informing the club's powerbrokers, according to The Athletic.



Before the Premier League side opened negotiations with Atletico Madrid in January, the two clubs had faced off in the Champions League group stage and Terry was not convinced of the Argentine's movement.





Aguero scored a brace, coming off the bench, when Chelsea visited Atletico Madrid, but that was not enough for the English defender to be convinced of the striker's abilities.



Now the 31-year-old has scored at least 20 league goals in six of his eight seasons at Manchester City club and has been involved in at least 15 goals in each of his campaigns in England.

