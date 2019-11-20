He Was Big Bonus – Sunderland Boss Full of Praise For Black Cats Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson believes youngster Brandon Taylor's performance was one positive from the Black Cats' 1-0 defeat to Gillingham on Tuesday night.



The League One side were knocked out of the FA Cup after they were handed a 1-0 defeat by Steve Evans' outfit, courtesy of an extra-time winner from Gills forward Brandon Hanlan.













While the loss saw Sunderland's quest to progress in the FA Cup come to an end, Parkinson prefers to look at the bright spots in the game, seeing Taylor and Jack Bainbridge's senior team debuts as a positive.



The 51-year-old was glad to see Bainbridge make his first team debut for Sunderland, coming off the bench in the second half, but admitted that the youngster found it difficult on the pitch.





However, Parkinson was delighted with how 20-year-old centre-back Taylor fared in the game and went on to hail him as a 'bonus' for Sunderland on the night.







“I thought Brandon was excellent”, Parkinson told Sunderland's official site.



“He was a big bonus for us tonight because I thought he looked very accomplished.





“Jack came on and it’s always difficult when you come on in that type of game."



Parkinson also looked back at how one mistake cost Sunderland the FA Cup tie, but credited the team for their performance despite being without several first teamers.



“It was a complete scrap out there and it was about concentration levels and one moment of quality”, Parkinson said.



“It was a moment that cost us on the night so it’s very disappointing to go out of the cup, but in terms of where we were last Tuesday to where we are tonight – with a very depleted squad – you have to give the players credit for sticking at it and we will get better.”



Sunderland will look to bounce back this coming weekend when they lock horns with Mark Robins' Coventry City side at the Stadium of Light in League One.

