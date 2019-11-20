Video: West Ham Taunt Jose Mourinho Ahead of Weekend Spurs Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have taunted new Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho ahead of his visit to the London Stadium this weekend.



Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Mourinho has been named the new man in charge at Tottenham after the club opted to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino.













Poor domestic form cost Pochettino his job at Spurs, with not even a run to the Champions League final last season enough to save the highly rated Argentine tactician.



Tottenham turned to Mourinho and his first game in charge is a London derby on Saturday at West Ham.



See you Saturday, Jose 😉 pic.twitter.com/WW3mrfgWmm — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 20, 2019



The Hammers have wasted no time injecting extra spice into the encounter and took to social media to post a video of their side having success against Mourinho managed teams.







West Ham also wrote: "See you Saturday, Jose."



The Hammers have also been struggling in recent weeks, with pressure growing on their own manager Manuel Pellegrini.





It remains to be seen if taunting Mourinho, who has signed a contract at Tottenham running until the summer of 2023, ahead of the game proves to be a wise move for West Ham.

