Clubs Have To Talk – Celtic Star On Staying Beyond Loan Stint

Mohamed Elyounoussi has put the ball on whether he could move to Celtic from Southampton on a permanent basis in the court of the two respective clubs.



The 25-year-old attacker joined the Scottish champions from Southampton in the summer on a season-long loan deal and has been a major hit in Scotland.













He has come into his own in the last few weeks, scoring four times in his last four league games and he also bagged a brace against Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup semi-final.



There are already calls for Celtic to try and keep the Norwegian at the club on a permanent deal from Southampton beyond the end of the season.





Elyounoussi is not willing to be drawn on discussing the subject and insists it is for the two clubs to get together and hold talks.







However, the attacker is keen to make sure he focuses on enjoying a good season at Celtic Park, rather than spending time thinking about what might happen beyond then.



Elyounoussi told the Ladbrokes Social Club: “For now, it is not up to me. The clubs have to talk.





“I am really happy here.



"Celtic are an amazing club, but I haven’t really thought about my future yet.



“I am just thinking about the next training session and the next game.



“In the summer, we will see.”



The 25-year-old has seven goals and registered six assists in 12 appearances for Celtic this season, and is now a key man in Neil Lennon's attempt to guide the Bhoys to another Scottish Premiership title.

