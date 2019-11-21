He Doesn’t Fit In – Former Scotland International On Out-of-favour Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Michael Stewart does not believe there is any way back to a big role for Scott Sinclair at Celtic, where he has fallen out of favour.



The winger is the highest-paid player in the Celtic squad, but has played just 17 minutes of football across two substitute appearances in the league.













He has also been sparsely used in the Europa League and the Scottish League Cup, and has even been struggling to make it into Lennon's matchday squads on a regular basis.



Stewart sees no way back for Sinclair at Celtic and thinks that the wide-man will have to wait to see what his options are when the January transfer window swings open.





He also believes that Jonny Hayes' good form for Celtic, which has seen the 32-year-old praised by Lennon, pushes Sinclair further out of the picture.







Stewart said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “I don’t think he does fit in.



“Jonny Hayes is playing in front of him and if I am Scott Sinclair, it is unfortunate, but I don’t think I will be playing a big role.





“It [January exit] depends on what the options are.”



Sinclair joined Celtic from Aston Villa in 2016, becoming a key man under Brendan Rodgers, and has netted 62 times in 166 appearances for the club.

