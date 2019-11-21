Surprised Yes – Unai Emery On Tottenham Sacking Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal manager Unai Emery has admitted he is surprised that Tottenham Hotspur pulled the trigger on Mauricio Pochettino's reign at the club.



Pochettino was sacked as the Tottenham manager on Tuesday night and was replaced by Jose Mourinho within just 12 hours, as Spurs acted quickly.













Pochettino had presided over a lacklustre start in the Premier League for Spurs this season, but was still thought to have credit in the bank after guiding the side to the Champions League final last season.



Emery admits that he was shocked by the sacking, telling a press conference: "Yes. For me it was a surprise.





Now Mourinho is in charge at Arsenal's fiercest rivals and Emery is well aware of the history of success that the Portuguese has in his managerial career.







The Gunners boss admits that he rates Mourinho as a top class manager.



"He’s a very good coach.





"His career is very strong with titles and experience.



"I also think Pochettino’s work at Tottenham was amazing.”



Arsenal and Tottenham are not due to meet in the Premier League again until April, by which time Mourinho will be fully settled in at Spurs.

