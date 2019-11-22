XRegister
26 October 2019

22/11/2019 - 20:09 GMT

Leicester City Loan Star Comments On Differences Between Serie A And Premier League

 




Leicester City loanee Rachid Ghezzal believes there is more intensity and tactics involved in Italy's Serie A when compared to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old signed for English top flight side Leicester from Ligue 1 side Monaco last summer, putting an end to his stint at the Stade Louis II.  


 



However, Ghezzal endured a disappointing debut season with the Foxes, leading him to join Italian Serie A club Fiorentina on a season-long loan in September.

Having now played in three major leagues, the winger explained that Serie A is more similar to Ligue 1 than the Premier League, with more tactics and intensity involved.
 


However, Ghezzal hailed Leicester's league triumph in 2016 as unbelievable and while he feels something similar could happen in other leagues, he admits it is tough.



"I think Serie A is similar a lot to the French league, there are more tactics involved than in England", Ghezzal told Italian outlet Firenzeviola.it.

"There is more intensity. In Italy, we are very careful about defence.
 


"In football everything is possible", he said when asked about winning the Serie A title.

"What happened with Leicester [in 2016] was unbelievable, because the team were perhaps weaker than they are today but all the big teams made mistakes.

"I think such a thing is possible in other leagues, but everything must be going well and it is difficult to happen."

Ghezzal, who has made five appearances for Fiorentina this season, is enjoying is time in Florence and looking to enjoy a good campaign in Serie A.  
 