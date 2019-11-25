Former AC Milan Star Backs Potential Swap Between Rossoneri and Everton

Follow @insidefutbol





Former AC Milan defender Daniele Daino has backed the idea of the Rossoneri swapping Krzysztof Piatek for Everton's Moise Kean.



With both Piatek and Kean struggling for their resective sides this season, there has been question marks raised over whether both players could be on the move in the January transfer window.













Ex-Rossoneri star Daino has backed a potential swap and is of the view that Piatek is a pale shadow of the striker who wowed Serie A at Genoa.



The 40-year-old believes not having a proper goalscorer is costing AC Milan and feels Kean, who joined Everton from Juventus this summer, could potentially be the solution.





Daino is confident that the 19-year-old Italian fits AC Milan's player profile, lauding the youngster's qualities, and floated the idea of playing him as a second striker if the club sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic.







"The Pole is going through a difficult time, he is distant from the player seen at Genoa and the one who arrived at Milan", Daino told TMW Radio.



"He is no longer recognisable, finds it hard to score goals.





"Not having a first choice striker that scores, it becomes more complicated. Milan can no longer wait.



"There can be an exchange. Kean is a player who has proven that he knows how to do it in Italy.



"He has great speed, with characteristics that can fit Milan, and he is young and would fit part of the club's philosophy.



"Of course, maybe he is not a target man, but a second striker, with movement.



"He could play there if Ibrahimovic arrives."



Kean has made 11 appearances across all competitions for Everton since signing on from Juventus in the summer, but is yet to register his first goal.

