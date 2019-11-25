Steven Gerrard Not Surprised Rangers Stars Doing This

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that it is no surprise to him that his Gers players are performing well for their respective countries, but stressed the importance of them remaining consistent at club level first and foremost.



Some of the Glasgow-based club's stars have played key roles for their respective national teams recently, with Glen Kamara, Filip Helander and Borna Barisic helping Finland, Sweden and Croatia qualify for Euro 2020 this month.













While the likes of Ryan Jack, Alfredo Morelos and Joe Aribo have also starred for their national sides, Rangers manager Gerrard has revealed that it is of no surprise to him that his players are doing themselves proud on international duty.



The former Liverpool captain heaped praise on Jack, Kamara, Morelos and Aribo for their recent performances for their respective national teams.





However, Gerrard talked up the importance of the internationals maintaining their consistency for Rangers, which he explains is his priority.







"It's no surprise to me that some of our players are not only just getting called up, [but] they are actually going there and contributing and playing well", Gerrard told Rangers TV.



"I mean, Ryan Jack was man of the match by all accounts the other night. Glen Kamara has been performing consistently for Finland for quite some time.





"Alfredo's had call-ups off late, gets his first goal. Joe Aribo scores against Brazil.



"So it's no surprise but what's important is that they need to continue to be consistent for us.



"That's my priority and that's where I will be pushing them in that direction."



With no international break now scheduled until March, Gerrard will want his players to focus on helping Rangers to success this season.

