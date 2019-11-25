We Can’t Use This As An Excuse – Sunderland Boss Phil Parkinson

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has dismissed any suggestions that his side should find it more difficult to play at the Stadium of Light and believes it is down to the players to inspire the fans.



The Black Cats failed to register a victory against Coventry City on Saturday, their second draw in five matches at home, as a result of which they were pushed down to tenth spot in League One.













Though Parkinson's side are yet to lose a single league match at home so far, Sunderland are yet to establish the home dominance that many believe a club of their stature should enjoy in League One.



Parkinson feels playing at the Stadium of Light is no excuse for less than perfect results and insists that with commitment and bravery they will get the fans behind them.





"It’s an excuse to say the Stadium of Light is a difficult place for us to play", Parkinson said at a press conference.







"If the lads show commitment and bravery in their play then our fans will get right behind us."



On their match against Burton Albion on Tuesday, which will be their last until 7th December, Parkinson is clear Sunderland need to go into the break with a win.





"We know tomorrow is an important match.



"We have a 10-day break after this so it’s an important night for us.



"It’s a game we must perform well in and hopefully that will be enough to get three points."



Burton were edged out 1-0 at Peterborough United at the weekend and held Sunderland to a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light last season.

