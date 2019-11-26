Man Utd Confident Front of Queue For Liverpool Linked Jadon Sancho

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United believe they are the frontrunners to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, also a Liverpool target, next summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Sancho has been on the wish list of major clubs in Europe, with Real Madrid and Barcelona also credited with keeping tabs on the England winger.













Manchester United have long identified the former Manchester City man as their priority target and are prepared to make a big-money move for him next summer.



The winger is tipped by some to leave Dortmund at the end of the season and is expected to command a transfer fee in excess of £100m.





Despite interest from other major sides, Manchester United are confident that they are very much front of the queue to land the England winger next summer.







They are at risk of missing out on Champions League football next season, but do not believe that it will hamper their chances of landing Sancho.



Liverpool are also interested in the player but are not keen to be drawn into an auction for his services.





Sancho has been unhappy with his recent treatment at Dortmund and is believed to be keen on leaving the club next summer.



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has well-placed sources at Dortmund and is likely to know more about the background of the player.



Manchester United have not signed a naturally right-sided winger since Wilfried Zaha in 2013 and are determined to get their hands on Sancho next summer.

