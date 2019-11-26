XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26/11/2019 - 22:57 GMT

Start Without Ghosts, Jose Mourinho Tells Spurs After Win Over Olympiacos

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has warned he wants no ghosts in Spurs' next game after his watched his men start slowly in their 4-2 Champions League win over Olympiacos.

Shocking defending in the first half saw Spurs go 1-0 down after just six minutes when Youssef El-Arabi scored with a low drive, before Ruben Semedo then made it two from close range after a corner in the 19th minute. 


 



Mourinho reacted quickly and brought Christian Eriksen on in just the 29th minute, with Tottenham then pulling a goal back on the stroke of half time through Dele Alli, who took advantage of an error from Yassine Meriah.

Tottenham drew level within five minute of the second half kick off when Harry Kane struck, while Kane scored again when Eriksen found him with a free kick in the 77th minute.
 


By then it was already 3-2 as Serge Aurier, found in space, had hit a cross-shot volley which flew into the back of the net in the 73rd minute.



It ended 4-2 to Tottenham, booking passage to the last 16 of the Champions League, but Mourinho is clear his men must start games better.

"The way they reacted and knowing that a draw would give us qualification, because we knew Bayern were winning, but to go in search of the win and the confidence, they did that", he told his post match press conference.
 


"I expect them to start the next game without ghosts and open. We have to play better than that first half."

The result means Mourinho has now won his first home game at Tottenham boss, but the Portuguese is keen for the spotlight to be elsewhere.

He added: "Again it’s not about me, it’s about the team, the fans help, the ball boy help. The players are the most important thing.

"I felt great. It was one of those games were you have to play it during the match."

Bayern Munich won the other match in Tottenham's group, beating Red Star Belgrade 6-0 in Serbia.
 

 