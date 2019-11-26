Start Without Ghosts, Jose Mourinho Tells Spurs After Win Over Olympiacos

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has warned he wants no ghosts in Spurs' next game after his watched his men start slowly in their 4-2 Champions League win over Olympiacos.



Shocking defending in the first half saw Spurs go 1-0 down after just six minutes when Youssef El-Arabi scored with a low drive, before Ruben Semedo then made it two from close range after a corner in the 19th minute.













Mourinho reacted quickly and brought Christian Eriksen on in just the 29th minute, with Tottenham then pulling a goal back on the stroke of half time through Dele Alli, who took advantage of an error from Yassine Meriah.



Tottenham drew level within five minute of the second half kick off when Harry Kane struck, while Kane scored again when Eriksen found him with a free kick in the 77th minute.





By then it was already 3-2 as Serge Aurier, found in space, had hit a cross-shot volley which flew into the back of the net in the 73rd minute.







It ended 4-2 to Tottenham, booking passage to the last 16 of the Champions League, but Mourinho is clear his men must start games better.



"The way they reacted and knowing that a draw would give us qualification, because we knew Bayern were winning, but to go in search of the win and the confidence, they did that", he told his post match press conference.





"I expect them to start the next game without ghosts and open. We have to play better than that first half."



The result means Mourinho has now won his first home game at Tottenham boss, but the Portuguese is keen for the spotlight to be elsewhere.



He added: "Again it’s not about me, it’s about the team, the fans help, the ball boy help. The players are the most important thing.



"I felt great. It was one of those games were you have to play it during the match."



Bayern Munich won the other match in Tottenham's group, beating Red Star Belgrade 6-0 in Serbia.

