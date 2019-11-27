Our Fans Are Fanatics – Dick Advocaat Likens De Kuip Atmosphere To Ibrox

Follow @insidefutbol





Feyenoord coach Dick Advocaat believes the fans at the Dutch club's home ground De Kuip are similar to those at Rangers' Ibrox and wants maximum support as his side prepare to host the Gers in the Europa League.



Advocaat, who replaced Jaap Stam as the coach of Feyenoord last month, is set to host his former team Rangers in the club's fifth Europa League group stage game on Thursday.













The Dutch Eredivisie side – then under Stam – suffered a 1-0 defeat when the two sides met at Ibrox in September, courtesy of a sole goal from Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo.



Looking back at the game, Advocaat admitted that Feyenoord failed to turn up on the night and wants the side to rectify it at De Kuip on Thursday.





The 72-year-old has also urged the club's fans, who he likened to those Ibrox, to provide maximum support as he looks for a 'surprise' against the Glasgow-based side.







"In that game it was only one game [team. Ed] was there and I didn’t see Feyenoord [show up]", Advocaat told a press conference.



"So tomorrow night we have to do [it a] different way. We have to show what we want.





"And we have a very fanatic crowd here. Pretty much the same as at Ibrox.



"We need the supporters because we need that to get a surprise."



With Rangers yet to win an away game in the Europa League group stage, Feyenoord will be hoping to get the win and keep their round of 32 qualification dream alive.

