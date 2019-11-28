XRegister
26 October 2019

28/11/2019 - 13:05 GMT

Leicester City and Wolves Keeping Close Tabs On Leeds United Loan Star

 




Leicester City and Wolves are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Leeds United loan star Ben White, who is also generating interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

White is on loan at Leeds from Brighton & Hove Albion this season and has been a major part in the Whites having the tightest defence in the Championship at the moment.  


 



The defender has been the bedrock of Leeds’ backline alongside club captain Liam Cooper and the club are keen to keep him beyond next summer.

White is almost sure to return to Brighton at the end of the season, with the Seagulls rating the centre-back highly.
 


Liverpool have been regularly keeping tabs on him and he has also popped up on Manchester United’s radar as a possible defensive addition.



And according to The Athletic, Wolves and Leicester have also added to the mix of clubs who are keeping a close eye on the Brighton loanee.

The Seagulls could listen to offers for White in the summer, but it remains to be seen if Leeds would have the cash required to turn their heads.
 


However, Leeds are almost certainly out of the reckoning if they do not get promoted as White’s valuation would be out of their financial reach.

Brighton are likely to ask for a fee in excess of £20m if they decide to sell the centre-back at the end of the season.
 