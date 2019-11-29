Dortmund Sporting Director Plays Down Winter Move Talk For Liverpool and Man Utd Linked Jadon Sancho

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted that there is little to suggest that Manchester United and Liverpool linked talent Jadon Sancho will leave the club in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.



The England international has fallen out with coach Lucien Favre and has been feeling under attack at Dortmund this season.













He was dropped to the bench against Barcelona and Favre said after the game that he only started players who were completely focused and ready.



There are suggestions that more fines could come his way after it emerged that he was late for a team briefing ahead of the Barcelona game.





Sancho scored in Dortmund’s 3-1 defeat in Catalunya this week when he came on from the bench, but there are increasing suggestions that the club and the player’s relationship is reaching breaking point.







There are suggestions that he could leave in January if things get any worse, but Zorc calmed things down and insisted that there are no such indications at the moment.



He said in a press conference: “I think Jadon did a good job when he came on [against Barcelona].





“I am not getting the impression that a winter departure is in the works.”



Manchester United have identified him as their top target for next summer and could be prepared to move early in January if he becomes available.



Liverpool are also keen but they are not interested in getting dragged into a bidding war for Sancho.

