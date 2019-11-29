Inter Monitoring Arsenal Star’s Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are keeping close tabs on the situation of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal as they position themselves for a potential raid on the Emirates Stadium.



Aubameyang’s future at Arsenal has come under the scanner after the player reportedly shelved talks over a new contract with the north London club.













Arsenal are desperate to stop him entering the final year of his contract next summer, but the Gabon star has not yet agreed to put pen to paper.



Unai Emery has now been sacked as Arsenal boss and it remains to be seen if his successor can move the needle on Aubameyang's situation.





And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Inter are alive to the striker’s situation at the Emirates and are considering a swoop.







The Nerazzurri want to extend Lautaro Martinez’s contract, but are also aware that he is wanted by Barcelona.



The Catalan giants could make a big offer for the Argentine and Inter are putting in place contingency plans should he leave the club.





And Aubameyang has been identified as a potential replacement for Martinez next summer.



Inter are closely studying the situation and could make a move at the end of the season if he has 12 months left on his Arsenal contract in the summer.

