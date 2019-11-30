Claim From Turin: Juventus Held Fresh Talks With Chelsea Star’s Entourage

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have been in fresh contact with the entourage of Chelsea winger Willian over a potential move to Turin next summer.



Willian is out of contract at Chelsea next summer and will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from January onwards.













The winger is believed to be settled in London and is keen to continue at Chelsea, but he wants a longer contract than the Blues are prepared to offer at the moment.



Juventus have long held an interest in the Brazilian and stand ready to exploit the current impasse between the player and Chelsea over a new deal.





And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Juventus recently held talks with Willian’s camp over a potential move to Turin for the player at the end of the season.







Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici was in London recently and the two sides were in contact over a summer move.



Willian is yet to make any decision on his future, but Juventus are keeping their eyes peeled on London as they are interested in snapping up the player on a free transfer.





Frank Lampard his keen for Chelsea to keep hold of Willian, but the Blues may need to move quickly to see off interest from Juventus.

