I Know All The Staff At Waitrose – Rangers Star Settled Off Pitch, Appreciates Fan Passion

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe says he is adapting well to the goldfish bowl of life in Glasgow and has struck up a familiarity with the staff at his local Waitrose.



Defoe, who made the move to Ibrox in January from Bournemouth, has turned out for a host of clubs throughout his career, but life in Glasgow can often be an intensity shock for players not used to it.













The striker feels that after close to a year at Rangers he knows where he can and cannot go, but is determined to live his life and says attention from fans is just part and parcel of the game.



Defoe, who sees friendly faces at Waitrose, insists he enjoys the nature of playing for a big club and missed the intense fan following at some previous sides, with the notable exception of Sunderland.





"You sort of really get into a routine. You know the places you can go", Defoe told Rangers TV when asked about handling the goldfish bowl in Glasgow.







"I don't really go to many places to be honest. I go home, I go to Waitrose; I know all the staff in Waitrose [laughs].



"Of course, you have to try and live your life, especially on a day off. You might want to go in town.





"Generally everyone is friendly up here. The people I bump into are really friendly.



"I appreciate the passion that the fans have got here. It's something that I missed before I came here to be honest; I had it at Sunderland, with the passion and the importance of doing well, working hard for the club and the fans appreciate that, and it's the same here.



"So yes, I am enjoying it and it is part and parcel of being a footballer at a big club.



"People are going to recognise you and want to speak to you, and have pictures, but that's part and parcel, just get on with it."



Defoe was introduced off the bench by Steven Gerrard in Rangers' 5-0 thrashing of Hearts at Ibrox on Sunday and will be hoping to be involved next weekend when the Gers lock horns with Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final.



Before then however, Rangers take on Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Wednesday night.

