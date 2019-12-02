XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



02/12/2019 - 22:50 GMT

Europe Is Cherry On Top For Rangers Fans – Former Gers Star

 




Former Rangers star Andrew Little believes European football is like the cherry on top for the Gers as fans love the travels and the players get to test themselves against top players.

The Light Blues have enjoyed a good Europa League campaign and are in a good position to ensure European football beyond Christmas.


 



Rangers grabbed a 2-2 draw at Feyenoord on Thursday night and have won plaudits for their performances in Europe under boss Steven Gerrard.

Little thinks the Rangers fans and players have loved the journey in the Europa League this season and Europe is the cherry on top for the Gers.
 


He also feels that for the Rangers players the opportunity to test themselves against different teams and players in Europe is a superb challenge.



"The fans have loved the journey, I think, so far, starting way back in July or whenever it was", Little told the official Rangers podcast.

"European football is a real, sort of, cherry on top, if you like, for the fans.
 


"They want [Rangers] to compete in the league and the cups but to have these European nights at Ibrox and away, loads of fans to travel and support the team as we know they will, [is special].

"But for the players, it's a brilliant opportunity to test themselves against some of the best players in the world, I would say."

Rangers are due to host Young Boys at Ibrox in their final Europa League group game.   
 