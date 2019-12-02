Europe Is Cherry On Top For Rangers Fans – Former Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Andrew Little believes European football is like the cherry on top for the Gers as fans love the travels and the players get to test themselves against top players.



The Light Blues have enjoyed a good Europa League campaign and are in a good position to ensure European football beyond Christmas.













Rangers grabbed a 2-2 draw at Feyenoord on Thursday night and have won plaudits for their performances in Europe under boss Steven Gerrard.



Little thinks the Rangers fans and players have loved the journey in the Europa League this season and Europe is the cherry on top for the Gers.





He also feels that for the Rangers players the opportunity to test themselves against different teams and players in Europe is a superb challenge.







"The fans have loved the journey, I think, so far, starting way back in July or whenever it was", Little told the official Rangers podcast.



"European football is a real, sort of, cherry on top, if you like, for the fans.





"They want [Rangers] to compete in the league and the cups but to have these European nights at Ibrox and away, loads of fans to travel and support the team as we know they will, [is special].



"But for the players, it's a brilliant opportunity to test themselves against some of the best players in the world, I would say."



Rangers are due to host Young Boys at Ibrox in their final Europa League group game.

