These Are Only Team Leeds and West Brom Should Worry About – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan thinks that Fulham are the only side that can keep up with Leeds United and West Brom at the top of the Championship table.



Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds went top of the Championship table after a 4-0 win over Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Saturday, establishing a five-point lead over third place.













West Brom could go back to the top of the table if they can beat Preston North End this evening and Whelan does feel the Baggies and the Whites have a chance to pull away from the competition in the battle for an automatic promotion place.



However, he is slightly concerned about Scott Parker's Fulham side, who boast Aleksandar Mitrovic in attack and sit third after a 2-1 win at Swansea City; Mitrovic scored both goals.





"I do feel that West Brom and Leeds have the opportunity to really pull away from the rest of them", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Whites beat Middlesbrough.







"I think the only one that I'd worry about is probably Fulham – that's because they've got Mitrovic; goalscoring form, quality striker.



"Fulham are the only team I think that could keep up with the two of us."





Fulham are due to play host to Leeds on 21st December and won the last fixture between the two sides at Craven Cottage last year.



The Cottagers met West Brom in September at Craven Cottage and played out a 1-1 draw with Slaven Bilic's men.

