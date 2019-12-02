West Ham Face Competition From France and Germany For Striker Target

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are keen on PAOK Salonika striker Chuba Akpom, but face competition from clubs in France and Germany for his signature.



Akpom was a key man at PAOK Salonika last term, but this season has seen his playing time dwindle, with just three starts under coach Abel Ferreira, who took over in the summer.













West Ham are interested in taking the former Arsenal man back to London and, according to The Athletic, have been in touch with PAOK Salonika.



However, West Ham are not the only side showing interest in the 24-year-old, with French side Reims and German outfit 1.FC Koln both claimed to be alive to the striker's situation.





The Hammers do though have an advantage in that Akpom is reported to prefer a return to England.







Akpom featured in both PAOK Salonika's Champions League qualifiers in the summer, as the Greek outfit were edged out by Ajax over two legs; the striker scored in the first leg in Greece.



At Super League level, Akpom last netted in September in a 3-2 win at Atromitos.





He is now just two appearances shy of hitting the 50-appearance mark for PAOK Salonika and has scored eleven goals for the club during his time in northern Greece.

