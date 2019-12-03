Alfredo Morelos Sale Will Net Us Really, Really Big Money, Rangers Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers centre-back Filip Helander is confident that the Gers will get a huge sum when the time comes to sell striker Alfredo Morelos, but is hoping that day does not arrive in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.



23-year-old centre-forward Morelos has been a key player for Steven Gerrard's Rangers this season, having scored 25 goals across all competitions.













The Colombian international's fine form has seen him attract interest from several clubs, including Premier League sides Aston Villa, Everton and Crystal Palace.



With Morelos regularly linked with a move away from Ibrox, Rangers defender Helander has expressed his desire for the club to keep hold of the striker, at least until the end of the season.





Acknowledging Morelos's importance to the team, the Swede is hopeful that the centre-forward does not leave the Gers this season, but is confident the club will receive a huge sum when they sell him.







“We really hope to keep him, he is so important to everything we are trying to achieve this season”, Helander was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“It is also about trying not to put too much pressure on him, although he does very well at handling that.





“I am sure that when we sell him we will get really, really big money for him but hopefully it won't be this season.”



Morelos has scored a total of 25 goals and provided seven assists from his 28 appearances across all competitions for Rangers this term.

